The race is on to land a continental crown, with financial rewards on offer to the victors alongside a prestigious piece of silverware

International competition at an elite level in sport is rarely about the financial rewards on offer, but the winners of Women’s Euro 2022 stand to enjoy considerable monetary benefits alongside the major silverware that they are all so desperate to get their hands on. Being crowned continental queens will guarantee a place in the history books, while also boosting a few bank balances along the way.

What does the European Championship prize pot stand at and how is it broken down between those nations taking part in a prestigious tournament? GOAL takes a look…

Women's Euro 2022 prize money: What is the total pot?

The total prize money on offer at the Women’s Euro in 2022 is €16 million (£13.5m/$16m) – with that pot being the highest ever for the event and double that from the last staging of the competition in 2017.

The funds available are allocated according to two criteria, with 60 per cent distributed equally among the participating nations and 40 per cent dependent on results.

All of the 16 teams gracing a major international event will receive a split of €9.6m (£8.1m/$9.6m) regardless of how they fare on the field, with that package equating to €600,000 (£507k/$603k).

The remaining €6.4m (£5.4m/$6.4m) relates to performance, with almost two thirds of that pot handed out during the knockout rounds.

Women's Euro 2022 prize money: How much do winning team earn?

For the first time at a Women’s Euro, financial rewards are on offer in the group stage.

On top of a guaranteed payment of €600,000, each team will receive €100,000 (£85k/$100k) for a win and €50,000 (£42k/$50k) for a draw – meaning that a grand total of €900,000 (£761k/$905k) could be accumulated by those collecting three victories.

Teams reaching the quarter-finals will receive €205,000 (£173k/$206k), while a spot in the last four is worth a further €320,000 (£271k/$322k).

The winners of Women’s Euro 2022 will pick up €660,000 (£558k/$664k), with the runners-up taking home €420,000 (£355k/$422k) – a faultless run through the entire competition for the victors would net them a total of €2,085,000.

Win bonuses for those included in the squad of ultimate champions are determined by individual football associations.

Women's Euro 2022 prize money: Do club teams stand to benefit?

UEFA has had a club benefits programme in place for some time, with it important to recognise the contribution of those sides that make players available for major competitions.

The Women’s Euro is involved in that scheme for the first time in 2022, with an overall pot of €4.5m (£3.8m/$4.5m) made available.

That will be distributed between European clubs – not those in the NWSL – depending on how many days their players have to spend away on tournament duty.

The process starts with the 10 official preparation days, followed by those spent actually competing and then one extra for travelling back.

UEFA will pay out €500 (£423/$502) per player per day, with the minimum guaranteed amount for any individual performer standing at €10,000 (£8,400/$10,000) – with reimbursement fees set to be paid between October and December.