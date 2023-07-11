Woman dies after being hit in the neck by bottle of beer during brawl outside Sao Paulo stadium

A 23-year-old Brazilian woman has died, two days after she was struck by a bottle of beer during a brawl between Palmeiras and Flamengo fans.

As ESPN reports, police have confirmed that they have made an arrest in connection with the incident.

Gabriela Anelli, a Palmeiras fan, was struck as she attempted to enter the Allianz Parque Stadium to watch her side play Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A. The game finished in a 1-1 draw.

Palmeiras issued a statement over the weekend, insisting they "cannot accept that a 23-year-old woman be a victim of barbarism in a place that should be for entertainment".

They also made it clear that they believe such incidents tarnish the image of Brazilian football across the world.

Such was the level of fan trouble during the game, the police had to deploy tear gas, with the referee forced to stop the game on two occasions.

Every game this coming weekend in the Brazilian top-flight will now feature a minute's silence ahead of kick-off in Anelli's memory.

The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, said: "Just like in the issue of racism, it is enough [of violence].

"Soccer is about passion and not a place for infiltrated criminals to act with violence."