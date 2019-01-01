Wolves boss Nuno sets sights on PSG Under-19 captain Nya

The 19-year-old right-back is set to sign a three-year deal at Molineux after captaining the French champions' side in the UEFA Youth League

are set to sign youngster Raphael Nya on a three-year contract, Goal can confirm.

The 19-year-old Frenchman, who plays predominantly as a right-back, signed a trainee contract with PSG last year and represented their Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League last season.

He captained the side in Europe, finishing second behind in the group stage before going out to in the play-off round.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping Nya can develop into a long-term option at right wing-back in his favoured three-at-the-back system.

That role was generally filled by the impressive Matt Doherty last season, though Spanish enigma Adama Traore has also been touted as a potential option for the role.

If the new boy is deemed ready for first-team action, he could prove a useful rotational option as Wolves gear up to fight on four fronts in the new season.

As well as the two domestic cups, they will be hoping to improve on last season’s impressive seventh-place finish in the Premier League while also embarking on their first European campaign in almost four decades.

Northern Irish side Crusaders or B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands await in the second qualifying round of the , and popular boss Nuno will be looking to build on the optimism coursing through the club with a European run.

That may be easier said than done as he also attempts to further his side’s progress in the league. Another seventh-place finish would be satisfactory but there is a feeling that, if Wolves can get things right, they can upset the status quo and launch an assault on the top six.

To do so, they will likely have to add further strength in depth to what is already an impressive-looking squad. Nya is therefore unlikely to be the last addition in this transfer window.

’s Salomon Rondon and ’s Carlos Vinicius – a client of agent Jorge Mendes – have been linked in recent weeks, as Nuno looks to bolster his attack.

Whatever their transfer dealings, it is set to be a long season at Molineux. Their first European game will be on July 25 – only 75 days after their final game of the 2018-19 season.