Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Premier League 2025/26 tickets: Prices, hospitality and where to buy

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Manchester City to open their Premier League campaign in the 2025/26 season and here's how you can get the tickets

Wolverhampton Wanderers begin their Premier League campaign by hosting Manchester City in the 2025/26 season. Having narrowly escaped relegation last time, registering a decent campaign will be on their mind as they open the campaign at Molineux on Saturday, Aug 16 in the late kickoff.

Vitor Pereira was the hero for Wolves as he saved them from certain relegation. Even this season, stars like Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait Nouri were wooed away from the club. Pablo Sarabia and Nelson Semedo ended up leaving, and the squad looks devoid of any star power. The club are trying to sign stars in the window as Pereira faces another tough season ahead.

Manchester City are in unfamiliar territory as they enter the season as title contenders instead of defending champions. Pep Guardiola's side burned out and lost their way spectacularly as they suffered burnout and ended up trophyless just for the second time under Guardiola. The Spaniard went on to spend nearly half a billion pounds on a major rebuild, with Premier League legends like Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker leaving the club. The squad is brimming with youthful energy as Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait Nouri, and Tijjani Reijnders arrived.

If you love to watch live from the stadium, you'll need to know exactly how to buy Premier League tickets. Here is what you need to know about the Wolverhampton vs Manchester City 2025/26 tickets.

Upcoming Premier League Wolverhampton vs Manchester City fixtures

Wolves will begin their league season by hosting Manchester City at their home ground. Here's what you need to know.

Date Fixture Stadium Kick-Off (BST) Tickets Sat, Aug 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Molineux 17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, StubHub from €98, Ticombo from £112

The clash will take place at Molineux. Molineux has a rich history, and it is the first stadium explicitly built for a Football League club, all the way back in 1889. Wolves played at a string of temporary venues before moving to the Molineux Stadium. It has been their home ever since.

The stadium was one of the largest at the time of construction, and it hosted grand matches, including the original UEFA Cup final in 1972. The stadium went into decline as the club slipped through the divisions and didn't receive major upgrades for long. However, after the city council of Wolverhampton purchased the club, it received renovations and arrived in its current 31,70 capacity form.

How to buy Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City tickets in the 2025/26 season?

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City tickets will be available on the official ticketing website of Wolverhampton Wanderers. It is the safest and best way to buy the tickets. The ticketing process becomes easy when the fans create an official Wolves account and purchase a Wolves membership.

The tickets for the game haven't gone live yet, so the fans can keep an eye on the website. Once they go live, season ticket holders will be given first priority. Members will have the next priority, followed by general sale for the public, subject to availability.

For fans wanting the ticket at any cost, reselling websites like StubHub and Ticombo can provide an in to the match, from €98.

What are the prices of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City in the 2025/26 season?

Molineux sells tickets in categories based on the opponent, fixture date and the occasion. Manchester City, being one of the so-called top six, falls in Category A.

The club has announced a price freeze on season tickets, and it is assumed that it will apply to the matchday tickets as well. Here is a list of the Category A match ticket prices from the previous season.

Category Adult Senior Student Junior Billy Wright Stand £59 £41 £41 £8.50 Steve Bull Stand £71 £48.50 £46 £17 Stan Cullis Stand £56 £38.50 £35 £13.50 Sir Jack Hayward Stand £56 £38.50 £35 £13.50

How to buy cheap Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City tickets for the 2025/26 season?

Demand for tickets is high, and the cheapest way to buy the tickets is from the official website of Wolverhampton Wanderers. For fans wanting the ticket at any cost - or looking for a last-minute option - reselling websites like StubHub and Ticombo can provide an in to the match, from €98.

Wolverhampton Wanderers hospitality tickets & packages: a premium experience for fans

Wolves offers premium hospitality packages for fans who really want to make the most of their experience. The lounge experience includes indulging in a culinary experience along with watching the match from the best seats in the house. You can keep an eye on the official Wolverhampton website as well as Seat Unique for available tickets for you and your group.

Some of the lounges at Molineux to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City include:

The International - A four-course self-service venue with a reserved table, welcome and half-time drink receptions, and a padded seat in the Billy Wright Stand.

- A four-course self-service venue with a reserved table, welcome and half-time drink receptions, and a padded seat in the Billy Wright Stand. Billy's Boot Room - A three-course menu on a shared table, half-time and post-match refreshments, and additional facilities provided by the club.

- A three-course menu on a shared table, half-time and post-match refreshments, and additional facilities provided by the club. WV1 Plus - An unlimited small-plate menu with full service brought to your private pitch-view table, half-time and post-match refreshments, and a padded seat in the Stan Cullis Stand.

- An unlimited small-plate menu with full service brought to your private pitch-view table, half-time and post-match refreshments, and a padded seat in the Stan Cullis Stand. WV1 Club - A two-course self-service grazing menu, half-time and post-match refreshments, and a padded seat in the Stan Cullis Stand.

WV1 Quadrant - An unlimited small-plate menu with full service brought to your private balcony seats in the Stan Cullis Stand, an inclusive bottle bar and additional half-time and post-match refreshments.

- An unlimited small-plate menu with full service brought to your private balcony seats in the Stan Cullis Stand, an inclusive bottle bar and additional half-time and post-match refreshments. Steve Bull Box - A private enclosed box for up to eight people, with a two-course menu, half-time and post-match refreshments, and additional club facilities.

How to watch or stream Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City in the 2025/26 season?

Looking for where to watch the Premier League? If a pack of Wolves fans beat you to the tickets, do not worry, you can watch the match comfortably from your home on television.

Sky Sports will show the game live in the UK, and Peacock is the home of Premier League football in the US.

Where to stay around Molineux for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City?

If you're looking for areas to stay around Molineux for a Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City match, consider staying west or northwest of the city centre, where you'll find a mix of accessibility and a more relaxed, residential vibe.

The city centre or Chapel Ash offers easy walking access to the stadium, along with a lively atmosphere, restaurants, and public transport options. For a quieter and more comfortable experience, areas like Compton, Finchfield, Penn, Tettenhall, or Wightwick provide leafy streets and local amenities, all within a short drive or bus ride to the ground.

The interactive map below will show you all the options as you pick your stay after grabbing the match tickets.