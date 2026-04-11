Without uttering a word, Laporta mocked Real Madrid's defeat

Enric Masip, an adviser to Joan Laporta, posted a photo on his personal Instagram account alongside the Barcelona president-elect immediately after Friday’s Real Madrid v Girona match in La Liga’s 31st round.

Barcelona can now stretch their lead over Real Madrid to nine points at the top of La Liga if they beat Espanyol in Sunday’s match.

Both men smiled broadly: Masip offered a thumbs-up, while Laporta punctuated the moment with a raised fist, marking Real Madrid’s 1–1 draw with Girona.





Masip captioned the post, “No words, friends!”, adding emojis of strength and joy alongside two “Blaugrana” hearts.

As Spanish newspaper Sport noted, Laporta’s visible satisfaction at Madrid’s stumble saw the image race across social media, sparking anger among Madridistas and mockery from the Catalan camp.



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