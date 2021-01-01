Wilshere joins Bournemouth on deal until end of the season

Bournemouth have signed former England midfielder Jack Wilshere for a second time after he was released by West Ham last October.

The former and midfielder was a free agent after his West Ham contract was terminated last October.

Wilshere spent the 2016-17 season on loan with the Cherries and has been handed a contract, having been invited to train with Jason Tindall's promotion hopefuls.

The 29-year-old, who has been badly blighted by injuries in his career, told the club's official website : "It feels great to be back and I can't wait to get started.

"From the minute I walked through the door three weeks ago, it felt natural and like I had never been away.

"I know a lot of the players and staff here and I'm pleased they allowed me to train initially, and then it just went from there.

"I've been impressed by the coaching staff, the way they work and the ambitions of the club to get back in the Premier League.

"We all share the same ambitions and I'm looking forward to playing my part in helping achieve those."

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake is thrilled to bring the player to the club following spell with the Cherries in 2016-17.

“I’m delighted that Jack has returned to the club on a permanent contract,” Blake said, “He is a fantastic footballer whose quality has been evident since breaking into the Arsenal first team as a 16-year-old.

“We loved having him here on loan in the 2016/17 season, he loved being here and he had a huge impact on the club both on and off the pitch.

“In the three weeks he has been training with us we have seen hunger and desire to match his undoubted talent, and he will add some great attributes to our midfield over the coming months.”

Bournemouth are third in the Championship, eight points adrift of leaders , after being relegated from the Premier League last season.

The Cherries travel to Derby on Tuesday, and it remains to be seen if Wilshere features in the squad.

Given his injury record and the fact he has made only one appearance this term, West Ham's EFL Cup win over Hull in September, boss Jason Tindall will be mindful to manage the midfielder’s workload.