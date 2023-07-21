Will Andres Iniesta join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami? Tato Martino offers transfer update on Barcelona legend

With Andre Iniesta being tipped to join former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, boss Tata Martino shared a transfer update.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2010 World Cup winner remains a free agent after ending his spell with Vissel Kobe in Japan. Despite being 39, he is being linked with a move to Inter Miami on a two-year contract. Martino previously worked with Iniesta for a year at Barcelona when he was in charge of the Spanish side in the 2013-14 season. When the Herons' coach was quizzed about the probability of the move, Martino chose to keep his cards close to his chest.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Iniesta is one of the best players and best people I have ever coached. Nothing more to say," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami are assembling a star-studded squad this season with seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi the pick of those deals. They have also added Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to the ranks and are now vying for the services of Luis Suarez, who is currently in Brazil with Gremio, but has seen a switch to the United States speculated on. If Iniesta indeed makes the move to Florida then he would be counted as the third ‘franchise’ star at DRV PNK Stadium along with Messi and Busquets.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami are currently at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference and are without a win in 11 matches. They will hope that these marquee additions can turn around their fortunes. However, their next fixture is against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup where Messi and Busquets are expected to make their debuts.