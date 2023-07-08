Wilfried Zaha tempted by Napoli and Galatasaray offers after turning down Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Crystal Palace ace, Wilfred Zaha, is considering Napoli and Galatasaray offers after rejecting Al Nassr.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ivory Coast's talented winger, Zaha, has declined an offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr. However, Zaha is now considering alternative options, with Napoli and Galatasaray emerging as potential destinations, according to the Guardian.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray are the latest clubs to have held talks with his representatives in recent days, while Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr have also been following the winger.

The 30-year-old is likely to reject the offer from the Saudi Pro-League club, but a move to Italy or Turkey remains a possibility despite both existing offers being significantly lower than the salary on offer at Selhurst Park.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Crystal Palace have offered their star man a lucrative deal and are hopeful that he will sign a four-year deal. The deal worth £200,000 a week would make him by far the highest-paid player in Palace’s history. Zaha is understood to be open to continuing at Selhurst Park and will discuss his plans with his family this week.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAHA? The talented winger is expected make a decision on his future after he returns from his honeymoon next week.