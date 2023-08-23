'My wife wanted to kill me!' - Carlos Tevez admits his decision to leave Juventus for Boca Juniors return did not go down well with his family

Carlos Tevez has admitted his return to Boca Juniors from Juventus in 2015 did not go down with members of his family.

Tevez moved back to Boca in 2015

Currently managing Independiente

Retired from football in 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? Having opened up on his past endeavors, the former Manchester City man admitted his wife was not best pleased when he told her of his decision to leave Juventus back in 2015.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, the 39-year-old said: ''It was a great moment for me and when I decided to go back to Argentina, Vanessa, my wife, wanted to kill me. Everything in Italy was very easy. The Italians are like us Argentines, a part of my heart remains there forever.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having endured an illustrious 20-year footballing career, the ex-Manchester United forward won two Premier League titles as well as the Champions League in 2008. Now in his second managerial position back in his homeland with Independiente, it remains to be seen whether he attempts to ply his trade as a coach in Europe.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

@Independiente

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TEVEZ? Bidding to turn around Independiente's fortunes on the pitch ahead of the new season, Tevez's current side finished 24th out of 28 teams in the Argentinian top flight last year.