'Why is Alphonso Davies taking penalties?!' - Fans can't understand why Jonathan David didn't take Canada spot-kick against Belgium
- Davies took kick instead of David
- Courtois made comfortable save
- David takes pens for Lille
WHAT HAPPENED? Davies' early miss on Wednesday came in Canada's first World Cup appearance since 1986. It would have been his nation's first ever goal at the tournament.
Early drama! 😱— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 23, 2022
Alphonso Davies had the chance to put Canada in front but Thibaut Courtois saved his penalty! 🧤 #BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup
BRICK. WALL. 🇧🇪🧱 pic.twitter.com/EcoEd50bBr— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022
THE VERDICT:
Would Lille's designated penalty-taker Jonathan David have been a better choice?
Maybe Davies got a bit ahead of himself.
His fans have his back, though.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Canada started brightly against Belgium and will be frustrated that they couldn't find a quick breakthrough, with Michy Batshuayi having given the Belgians the lead against the run of play.
WHAT NEXT FOR CANADA? Davies and co. are in Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. They will face Croatia in their second match on Sunday.
Editors' Picks
- Ronaldo's rotten return to Old Trafford: Rejoining Man Utd the worst decision of Cristiano's career
- Neymar's last chance to win the World Cup - and restore his reputation
- Where next for Cristiano Ronaldo? Chelsea, Newcastle, Sporting CP & the other clubs that could sign the former Man Utd star
- The sad decline of Eden Hazard: Why World Cup is broken Belgium star's last chance to prove critics wrong