Why Erik ten Hag pushed for Man Utd to sign £72m Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta - explained

Manchester United signed Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer for a £72 million ($92m) fee.

Why Ten Hag wanted Hojlund at Man Utd

Hojlund chose Man Utd over a move to PSG

Started twice for the club thus far

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi getting personally involved to persuade Hojlund to join his club, the forward was determined to head to Old Trafford this season as he later revealed that he grew up supporting Sir Alex Ferguson's Man United.

Current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag was convinced of Hojlund's potential as he admired the striker's personality on the pitch, his ability to press well, and of course his goal-scoring prowess. Hence, the Dutchman pushed aggressively for the club to go after the 20-year-old and seal the deal, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite PSG's initial €50million offer on the table, the striker never really considered a move to Paris. He even held video conferences with Ten Hag where the Dutchman explained to him his role at Old Trafford which further convinced the striker to join the Premier League outfit.

WHAT NEXT? Since joining the club, Hojlund has appeared in three matches for the Red Devils and got to start twice. He will hope to add to his solitary goal for the club when he next takes the field against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.