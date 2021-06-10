With Portugal looking to defend their crown this summer, here's what you need to know about which team has had the most European Championship success

Euro 2020 kicks off this summer after a long-anticipated wait, with the tournament having been postponed a full year due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The likes of European heavyweights such as France, Germany, Spain, and England will be battling it out for continental glory – but which nation has been the most successful in the competition?

Goal takes a look.

Which team has won the most European Championship titles?

Germany and Spain are the two most successful teams in the competition, having won the tournament three times each.

Germany, however, have appeared in more finals (three), though La Roja are the most recent winners – picking up back-to-back successes in 2008 and 2012.

Spain, coincidentally, won their first European Championship in 44 years after beating Germany 1-0 in the final in 2008, courtesy a lone Fernando Torres first-half strike.

They defended their title successfully four years later in 2012, hammering Italy in a 4-0 win in the final to take home their third title.

France are two-time European Championship winners, their last victory coming in 2000 in a 2-1 victory over Italy.

Defending Euro 2016 champions Portugal will be eager to defend their crown as they head into the Euro 2020 finals, clinching their first tournament victory in 2016 after beating France on Les Bleus' home turf.

Eder's goal in the 109th minute secured the victory for Cristiano Ronaldo and co's team, breaking France hearts.

Article continues below

Portugal captain Ronaldo said about potentially leading his side to back-to-back European Championship successes this summer: "It was very emotional. To win it again would be incredible, and of course, we go to the tournament with that as our ambition.

"We have a good team but also we know there are a lot of very strong teams there.”

European Championship winners