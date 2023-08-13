Which soccer team does LeBron James support? NBA star's football allegiance explained

Discover which soccer team NBA superstar LeBron James supports, as we explore the connection between basketball's finest and football.

The world of sports is filled with incredible athletes and a passion that knows no bounds. Often, these passions extend beyond their primary discipline, reaching into other games and leagues.

Soccer, as the world's most popular sport, naturally attracts attention from stars across various domains. It's not uncommon to find NBA stars, actors, and musicians displaying their love for a particular football club. In this context, one name that piques interest is LeBron James, the basketball icon. What is his connection with soccer, and which football team does he support? Let's delve in.

Which soccer team does LeBron James support?

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the most recognisable names in sports. His exploits on the basketball court have earned him comparisons to legends like Michael Jordan. A 19-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA MVP, LeBron has displayed excellence, agility, and a sense of leadership that resonates with fans globally.

Though a star in the realm of basketball, LeBron's interests don't stop there. His love for soccer has also been well-documented. So, which football team does LeBron James support?

The answer to this question is Liverpool. In 2011, LeBron James became a minority stakeholder in Liverpool, a partnership forged with Fenway Sports Group. His passion for Liverpool and the English Premier League has grown ever since, and he often expresses his support for the Reds on social media.

“I am thrilled to be working with [FSG founders] John Henry and Tom Werner," James said when the news of his association was announced back in 2011.

"These guys, like me, have a passion for sports. You can see the drive and commitment they have for their teams. For me, this is about being in business with an organisation that loves sports as much as I do."

This affiliation is not merely a business endeavour for LeBron, as he genuinely follows the team, appreciating the game's beauty, strategy, and competitive spirit.

"Any time you have so much history and so much power behind their story, there is great potential to continue that expansion," he had said in an interview with the Guardian.

"Liverpool are definitely one of those clubs. They really are like Man U – and the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees.

"There are some teams and logos you see, no matter where you are in the world, and you know exactly who they are and what they mean. I see Liverpool in that group."

James' stake in Liverpool is reported to be two per cent and while that may not seem like much in the grand scheme of things it is proving to be a very shrewd investment for him.

The crossover between different sports and athletes' affinities for teams outside their domain showcases the universal appeal of sports. LeBron James's love for Liverpool is a testament to soccer's ability to transcend barriers, uniting people across different fields.

