Before he became something of a boxing sensation, Jake Paul rose to fame alongside his brother, Logan Paul, through social media and YouTube.

A sports enthusiast, Paul regularly attends NBA, boxing and UFC events, and it appears that he has recently developed a keener interest in football, particularly the Premier League.

So what team does his allegiance lie with? GOAL takes a look.

Which football team does Jake Paul support?

Jake Paul has revealed that he is a Liverpool fan, singling out the Reds' Egyptian star Mohamed Salah as one of his favourite players.

"I'm starting to get into football more," said Paul in a video that circulated on social media.

"Mo Salah is a beast and, yeah, I'm a Liverpool fan now."

Liverpool and Mo Salah’s newest celebrity fan 👀 pic.twitter.com/xRNLhpYdpS — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) April 12, 2022

Paul seems to have enjoyed Liverpool's impressive performances under Jurgen Klopp, who helped the club to Champions League and Premier League glory during his tenure.

While he is a self-confessed Liverpool fan, Paul has expressed his admiration for Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, musing on Twitter that the Red Devil’s aren’t the same without their Portuguese striker.

Liverpool controlling this entire game. Great win.



Man United ain’t Man United without Ronaldo. But they still gonna kick Arsenals ass on Saturday. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 19, 2022

For many, the realisation that Paul had an interest in football came at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, when he predicted that Man Utd, Everton and Liverpool would all win their opening matches of the season.

He did, however, admit that he wasn’t the most clued up in the game, saying: "I should note I know very little about the EPL!". Nevertheless, whether it was beginner's luck or an educated guess, Paul got all three predictions correct.

While Paul says he developed more of an interest in football in 2021, he had shown an affinity with the sport in the past, having shared a video of himself playing 'street soccer' in a Barcelona jersey in 2016.

Paul also took part in a charity soccer event in Houston in 2017 and in the same year, he also posted a YouTube video of trick shots with former USMNT and Houston Dynamo player Stuart Holden.

