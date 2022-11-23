Where to watch World Cup 2022 matches live in UK: TV, online streaming & channels
With a unique change to the footballing calendar already gripping the nation, fans may be wondering what the easiest way to consume the 2022 Qatar World Cup is. If you reside in the UK, you have the chance to view every single upcoming fixture for free, both online and via freeview television.
Between BBC and ITV, you will be able to digest every single minute of the action. Due to streaming platforms, as was the case in 2018, viewers will be able to watch at a time and place of their convenience. Kick-off times for games will range from 10am to 7pm GMT throughout the day.
Here, GOAL provides you with all the information you need to start your World Cup festive football binge.
TV schedule for all 2022 World Cup group games
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (UK)
|Channel
|Nov 20
|Qatar vs Ecuador
|4pm
|BBC
|Nov 21
|England vs Iran
|1pm
|BBC
|Nov 21
|Senegal vs Netherlands
|4pm
|ITV
|Nov 21
|USA vs Wales
|7pm
|ITV
|Nov 22
|Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
|10am
|ITV
|Nov 22
|Denmark vs Tunisia
|1pm
|ITV
|Nov 22
|Mexico v Poland
|4pm
|BBC
|Nov 22
|France vs Australia
|7pm
|BBC
|Nov 23
|Morocco vs Croatia
|10am
|ITV
|Nov 23
|Germany vs Japan
|1pm
|ITV
|Nov 23
|Spain vs Costa Rica
|4pm
|ITV
|Nov 23
|Belgium vs Canada
|7pm
|BBC
|Nov 24
|Switzerland vs Cameroon
|10am
|ITV
|Nov 24
|Uruguay vs South Korea
|1pm
|BBC
|Nov 24
|Portugal vs Ghana
|4pm
|ITV
|Nov 24
|Brazil vs Serbia
|7pm
|BBC
|Nov 25
|Wales vs Iran
|10am
|BBC
|Nov 25
|Qatar vs Senegal
|1pm
|BBC
|Nov 25
|Netherlands vs Ecuador
|4pm
|ITV
|Nov 25
|England vs USA
|7pm
|ITV
|Nov 26
|Tunisia vs Australia
|10am
|BBC
|Nov 26
|Poland vs Saudi Arabia
|1pm
|ITV
|Nov 26
|France vs Denmark
|4pm
|ITV
|Nov 26
|Argentina vs Mexico
|7pm
|ITV
|Nov 27
|Japan vs Costa Rica
|10am
|ITV
|Nov 27
|Belgium vs Morocco
|1pm
|BBC
|Nov 27
|Croatia vs Canada
|4pm
|BBC
|Nov 27
|Spain vs Germany
|7pm
|BBC
|Nov 28
|Cameroon vs Serbia
|10am
|ITV
|Nov 28
|South Korea vs Ghana
|1pm
|BBC
|Nov 28
|Brazil vs Switzerland
|4pm
|ITV
|Nov 28
|Portugal vs Uruguay
|7pm
|ITV
|Nov 29
|Ecuador vs Senegal
|3pm
|ITV
|Nov 29
|Netherlands vs Qatar
|3pm
|ITV
|Nov 29
|Iran vs USA
|7pm
|BBC
|Nov 29
|Wales vs England
|7pm
|BBC
|Nov 30
|Tunisia vs France
|3pm
|BBC
|Nov 30
|Australia vs Denmark
|3pm
|BBC
|Nov 30
|Poland vs Argentina
|7pm
|BBC
|Nov 30
|Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
|7pm
|BBC
|Dec 1
|Canada vs Morocco
|4pm
|BBC
|Dec 1
|Croatia vs Belgium
|4pm
|BBC
|Dec 1
|Japan vs Spain
|7pm
|ITV
|Dec 1
|Costa Rica vs Germany
|7pm
|ITV
|Dec 2
|Ghana vs Uruguay
|4pm
|BBC
|Dec 2
|South Korea vs Portugal
|4pm
|BBC
|Dec 2
|Serbia vs Switzerland
|7pm
|ITV
|Dec 2
|Cameroon vs Brazil
|7pm
|ITV
World Cup on BBC: Channel & pundits
The BBC will air 33 live matches across the 28-day tournament in Qatar, including the final. As always, they will offer a whole host of presenters, commentators, and pundits.
Some of the notable on-screen members include Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards, Alex Scott, Vincent Kompany, Laura Georges, Gilberto Silva and others.
In the gantry, the BBC call on some of their most trusted commentators. Just some of the voices behind the action will be Guy Mowbray, Jonathan Pearce, Robyn Cowen, Simon Davies and Vicki Sparks. Co-commentary will see the likes of Karen Bardsley, Dion Dublin, Maz Farookhi, Martin Keown and Clinton Morrison have their say.
|Provider
|Channel number
Freeview
101
Sky
101
Virgin Media
101
BT
1
BBC iPlayer
BBC coverage will also be available through their online streaming platform. Viewers will need to follow a few straightforward steps to access match action.
Fans will need to log in to their BBC iPlayer account (or register for one if needed) before they can start watching. A valid email address is needed to confirm registration, plus an acknowledgement of a TV license.
You can find a link to BBC iPlayer here.
World Cup on ITV: Channel & pundits
To supplement the 32 live matches that will be aired, ITV will be providing coverage and content across their social platforms. They too have an impressive broadcasting lineup.
The main presenters, Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal have returned to viewers’ screens. From a punditry perspective, the likes of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Joe Cole, Eniola Aluko, Nigel De Jong, Nadia Nadim and Hal Robson-Kanu, are all taking to the stage.
Commentary will come from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Seb Hutchinson, Joe Speight and Tom Gayle supported by co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, John Hartson and Andros Townsend.
|Provider
|Channel number
Freeview
3
Sky
103
Virgin Media
103
BT
103
ITVX (previously ITV Hub)
Newly launched (replacing ITV Hub) in time for the World Cup, viewers that prefer to stream the games online can catch all the drama here as well.
Similarly, fans will need to log in to or create a streaming account with additional questions over proof of age.
You can find a link to ITVX here.
