Where to watch the 2023 Euro U21 Championship on TV & live stream online

The 2023 Euro U21 Championship is set to be held in Romania and Georgia, with 16 teams competing for the greatest prize in the age-group tournament in Europe. The tournament will be held between June 21 and July 8.
Co-hosts Georgia and Romania are placed in Group A and Group B, respectively, in the tournament. While Georgia are grouped alongside Portugal, Belgium, and the Netherlands, Romania will face Spain, Ukraine and Croatia in the group stage.
Spain and Italy are the most successful teams in the competition's history, winning a record five times each. They are followed by reigning champions Germany who won their third title in 2021.
Where will the Euro U21 Championship be held?
The competition will take place in five cities - two in Romania and three in Georgia: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi.
Steaua Stadium and Rapid-Giulești Stadium in Bucharest and Cluj Arena and Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium in Cluj-Napoca will host the matches in Romania.
In Georgia, Boris Paichadze and Mikheil Meskhi (Tbilisi), Adjarabet Arena (Batumi), Ramaz Shengelia Stadium (Kutaisi) will host the games.
Where can you watch the Euro U21 Championship live?
|Country
|TV / Stream
|Belgium
|RTBF, VRT
|Croatia
|HRT
|Czech Republic
|CT
|Denmark
|DKDR
|France
|France Television
|Georgia
|GPB
|Germany
|ProSiebenSat.1
|Israel
|KAN/Charlton
|Italy
|RAI
|Netherlands
|NOS
|Norway
|NRK, TV2 Norway
|Portugal
|RTP
|Romania
|TVR
|Spain
|Mediaset Espana
|Switzerland
|SRG
|Ukraine
|PBC
|International*
|UEFA.tv
*Viewers across the world will be able to watch games on UEFA.tv. See here.
For viewers in the United Kingdom and in the United States, the tournament can be watched live on UEFA TV.
Upcoming Euro U21 Championship 2023 matches
|Date
|Game
|Time
|June 21
|Georgia vs Portugal
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 21
|Belgium vs Netherlands
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 21
|Ukraine vs Croatia
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 21
|Romania vs Spain
|7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
|June 22
|Czech Republic vs England
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 22
|Germany vs Israel
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 22
|Norway vs Switzerland
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 22
|France vs Italy
|7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
|June 24
|Georgia vs Belgium
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 24
|Portugal vs Netherlands
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 24
|Romania vs Ukraine
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 24
|Spain vs Croatia
|7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
|June 25
|Czech Republic vs Germany
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 25
|England vs Israel
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 25
|Switzerland vs Italy
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 25
|Norway vs France
|7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
|June 27
|Netherlands vs Georgia
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 27
|Portugal vs Belgium
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 27
|Croatia vs Romania
|7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
|June 27
|Spain vs Ukraine
|7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
|June 28
|England vs Germany
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 28
|Israel vs Czech Republic
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|June 28
|Italy vs Norway
|7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
|June 28
|Switzerland vs France
|7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
|July 1
|Quarter-final
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|July 1
|Quarter-final
|8pm BST/3pm ET
|July 2
|Quarter-final
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|July 2
|Quarter-final
|8pm BST/3pm ET
|July 5
|Semi-final
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET
|July 5
|Semi-final
|8pm BST/3pm ET
|July 8
|Final
|5pm BST/12:00pm ET