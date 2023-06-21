Where to watch the 2023 Euro U21 Championship on TV & live stream online

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream the Euro U21 Championship live on TV & online.

The 2023 Euro U21 Championship is set to be held in Romania and Georgia, with 16 teams competing for the greatest prize in the age-group tournament in Europe. The tournament will be held between June 21 and July 8.

Co-hosts Georgia and Romania are placed in Group A and Group B, respectively, in the tournament. While Georgia are grouped alongside Portugal, Belgium, and the Netherlands, Romania will face Spain, Ukraine and Croatia in the group stage.

Spain and Italy are the most successful teams in the competition's history, winning a record five times each. They are followed by reigning champions Germany who won their third title in 2021.

Where will the Euro U21 Championship be held?

The competition will take place in five cities - two in Romania and three in Georgia: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi.

Steaua Stadium and Rapid-Giulești Stadium in Bucharest and Cluj Arena and Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium in Cluj-Napoca will host the matches in Romania.

In Georgia, Boris Paichadze and Mikheil Meskhi (Tbilisi), Adjarabet Arena (Batumi), Ramaz Shengelia Stadium (Kutaisi) will host the games.

Where can you watch the Euro U21 Championship live?

Country TV / Stream Belgium RTBF, VRT Croatia HRT Czech Republic CT Denmark DKDR France France Television Georgia GPB Germany ProSiebenSat.1 Israel KAN/Charlton Italy RAI Netherlands NOS Norway NRK, TV2 Norway Portugal RTP Romania TVR Spain Mediaset Espana Switzerland SRG Ukraine PBC International* UEFA.tv

*Viewers across the world will be able to watch games on UEFA.tv. See here .

For viewers in the United Kingdom and in the United States, the tournament can be watched live on UEFA TV.

For viewers globally, the event will also be streamed live on UEFA TV.

Upcoming Euro U21 Championship 2023 matches