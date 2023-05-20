Where to watch 2023 U20 World Cup on TV & stream live online

Aditya Gokhale
U20 World Cup GenericGetty
Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream the U20 World Cup live on TV & online.

Six-time champions Argentina will host the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023, with 24 nations competing for the greatest prize in the age-group tournament. The tournament will be held between May 20 and June 11.

Watch the U20 World Cup live in the United States with Fubo

After Indonesia was stripped of the rights to host the U-20 World Cup by FIFA, Argentina stepped in to rescue the tournament. Argentina, who were originally set to miss out on the prestigious tournament having not qualified, now have a lifeline as the hosts gain direct entry with a shot at the title.

The hosts of the competition are joined by fellow former winners Brazil, England and France. Israel and the Dominican Republic will be taking part in the U20 finals for the first time.

While defending champions Ukraine will not have a chance to defend their title after they failed to qualify for the tournament. Hence, it is confirmed that we will see a new team crowned champions.

Where will the U-20 World Cup be held?

The competition will take place in four cities: La Plata, Mendoza, San Juan and Santiago del Estero.

On the first day, four matches will be played in San Juan and Santiago del Estero. Argentina will be right in the thick of things when they kick off the competition against Uzbekistan at Santiago del Estero Stadium.

Both San Juan and Santiago del Estero will also play host to the quarter-finals, while La Plata Stadium will host the semi-finals, play-off for third place and the final.

Where can you watch the U-20 World Cup live?

For viewers in the United States, the live streaming of the U-20 World Cup will be hosted on Fubo, with all live games available to watch. It will also be broadcasted on TV on Fox Soccer Plus and Telemundo.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the event will be telecasted by Eurosport for all games from the group stages to the finals.

For viewers globally, the event will also be streamed live on FIFA+.

Upcoming U-20 World Cup 2023 matches

Date Game Time
May 20United States vs Ecuador2 pm ET / 7 pm BST
May 20Guatemala vs New Zealand2 pm ET / 7 pm BST
May 20Argentina vs Uzbekistan5 pm ET / 10 pm BST
May 20Fiji vs Slovakia5 pm ET / 10 pm BST
May 21Israel vs Colombia2 pm ET / 7 pm BST
May 21Nigeria vs Dominican Republic2 pm ET / 7 pm BST
May 21Senegal vs Japan5 pm ET / 10 pm BST
May 21Italy vs Brazil5 pm ET / 10 pm BST
May 22England vs Tunisia2 pm ET / 7 pm BST
May 22France vs Korea2 pm ET / 7 pm BST
May 22Uruguay vs Iraq5 pm ET / 10 pm BST
May 22Gambia vs Honduras5 pm ET / 10 pm BST

You can see a list of the upcoming U-20 World Cup 2023 matches to watch in the table above.

