When is the Premier League winter break in 2021-22?

The winter festive period means a congested fixture list for Premier League clubs, the time around Christmas and New Year's the busiest of the domestic season.

While the likes of the Bundesliga and La Liga have regularly observed winter breaks, the Premier League didn't introduce one until a few years ago – after managers had complained about their players suffering from fatigue and exhaustion due to the busy schedule.

GOAL has what you need to know about the dates for this season's winter break.

When does the 2021-22 Premier League winter break take place?

The 2021-22 Premier League winter break will take place between January 23–February 7, 2022.

There was no Premier League winter break in 2020-21 due to the compressed season caused by Covid-19.

Will all Premier League players get a break?

Though the break applies to all Premier League clubs and players, there are several who won't get a full break as it takes place during several international windows.

Because of Covid-19 impacting the World Cup Qualifying schedules, there will also be double round of fixtures in the South American (CONMEBOL), North and Central American (CONCACAF), Asian (AFC) and Oceanic (OFC) confederations to take place in January and early February–during the Premier League winter break.

The likes of Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah will be participating in AFCON during the break, while Alisson will be on duty with Brazil.

Article continues below

The likes of Man City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus will also be off on international duty with Brazil, while Riyad Mahrez will be competing in AFCON with Algeria.

When is AFCON 2021?

AFCON 2021 takes place January 9, 2022–February 6, 2022 in Cameroon.

READ: Afcon 2021: How many Liverpool games will Salah & Mane miss?