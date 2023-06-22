When is the Carabao Cup first round draw? Time, teams, where to watch on TV & stream live online

The Carabao Cup 2023/24 will begin swiftly after the EFL season kicks off in August. After the first round of fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two, clubs will quickly switch focus to the first domestic piece of silverware available.
So, when is the first round draw, which teams have been assigned which ball number, and what time will it take place? GOAL takes a look, plus how to watch it live on TV or stream online.
When is the Carabao Cup first round draw?
|What:
|Carabao Cup first-round draw
|When:
|June 22, 2023
|TV channel:
|Sky Sports Main Event
The Carabao Cup first round draw will take place on Thursday 22 June as part of the EFL’s fixture release day.
Round One will see 36 matches drawn, including those of newly promoted to the EFL Notts County and Wrexham and recently relegated from the Premier League in Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton.
Which teams are in the Carabao Cup first round draw?
The draw will be separated into Northern and southern sections.
Round One will see 36 matches drawn as all 24 teams from League Two, and League One are involved.
All 24 Championship clubs, including the recently-demoted Leeds, Leicester and Southampton, are set to feature in the first-round draw - despite some relegated sides receiving a bye in previous years.
The second round will see the 12 Premier League teams not involved in Europe included. The eight Premier League teams that are also competing in a European competition will enter the competition in the third round.
|Ball No.
|North Section
|Ball No.
|South Section
|1
|Accrington Stanley
|1
|AFC Wimbledon
|2
|Barnsley
|2
|Birmingham City
|3
|Barrow
|3
|Bristol City
|4
|Blackburn Rovers
|4
|Bristol Rovers
|5
|Blackpool
|5
|Cambridge United
|6
|Bolton Wanderers
|6
|Cardiff City
|7
|Bradford City
|7
|Charlton Athletic
|8
|Burton Albion
|8
|Cheltenham Town
|9
|Carlisle United
|9
|Colchester Town
|10
|Crewe Alexandra
|10
|Coventry City
|11
|Derby County
|11
|Crawley Town
|12
|Doncaster Rovers
|12
|Exeter City
|13
|Fleetwood Town
|13
|Forest Green Rovers
|14
|Grimsby Town
|14
|Gillingham
|15
|Harrogate Town
|15
|Ipswich Town
|16
|Huddersfield Town
|16
|Leyton Orient
|17
|Hull City
|17
|Millwall
|18
|Leeds United
|18
|Miltons Keynes Dons
|19
|Leicester City
|19
|Newport County
|20
|Lincoln City
|20
|Northampton Town
|21
|Mansfield Town
|21
|Norwich City
|22
|Middlesbrough
|22
|Oxford United
|23
|Morecambe
|23
|Peterborough United
|24
|Notts County
|24
|Plymouth Argyle
|25
|Port Vale
|25
|Portsmouth
|26
|Preston North End
|26
|Queens Park Rangers
|27
|Rotherham United
|27
|Reading
|28
|Salford City
|28
|Southampton
|29
|Sheffield Wednesday
|29
|Stevenage
|30
|Shrewsbury Town
|30
|Sutton United
|31
|Stockport County
|31
|Swansea City
|32
|Stoke City
|32
|Swindon Town
|33
|Sunderland
|33
|Watford
|34
|Tranmere Rovers
|34
|Wycombe Wanderers
|35
|Walsall
|36
|West Bromwich Albion
|37
|Wigan Athletic
|38
|Wrexham
How can I watch or stream the Carabao Cup first round draw?
The first round of the Carabao Cup draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports at 2.30pm on Thursday the 22nd of June as part of the EFL fixture release day.
Country
TV channel
Stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports
Sky Go, NOW TV
Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup in the UK, with streaming available on the Sky Go or the NOW TV app.
When will Carabao Cup fourth round games be played?
The Carabao Cup first-round matches will take place on the week commencing Monday, August 7.