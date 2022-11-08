What was Robert Lewandowski thinking?! Barcelona striker red-carded for flying elbow against Osasuna

Robert Lewandowski received a second yellow card on Tuesday for a flying elbow into an Osasuna opponent which left Barcelona down a man.

Handed yellow card in 11th minute

Sent off in 31st minute

Second red card of career

WHAT HAPPENED? Lewandowski's early challenge on Ignacio Vidal earned him his first yellow card before his needless, elbow-first barge of David Garcia ended his night.

WHY WAS HE SENT OFF? There really wasn't an argument for him to remain on the pitch, as it was a clear elbow from the Polish striker. There may have even been a look at Garcia before the collision.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona are trying to take advantage of Real Madrid's defeat on Monday night, but facing a 1-0 deficit to Osasuna at half time, they have an uphill battle.

THE VERDICT:

Can Barca get it done without their talisman?

Man Utd fans with a cunning plan!

Even his own supporters could not defend the elbow.

WHAT NEXT? Lewandowski is now set to miss the derby against Espanyol on December 31, though he could have his suspension extended if the second offence is upgraded to violent conduct.