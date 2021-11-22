What is David Ginola's net worth & how much does former Tottenham star earn?

Former Tottenham and Aston Villa midfielder David Ginola is the latest football figurehead to join the cast of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, joining in the footsteps of Harry Redknapp and Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah.

But exactly how much is Ginola now worth, and how much was he earning? GOAL takes a look.

What is David Ginola's net worth?

Net worth: Between $800,000 (£597,000) to $1million (£747,000). Source of wealth: Football contracts, endorsement deals, business investments Date of Birth: January 25, 1967 Country of birth: France

What does David Ginola earn?

With spells at sides such as Brest, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton, Ginola has built up a rather lucrative empire for himself, both during his time as a player and after he hung up his boots in 2002. Ginola had a productive career in England, winning both Footballer and Players' Player of the Year for the 1998-99 season. Ginola was reportedly on a £23,000-a-week salary during his time at Tottenham before moving to Aston Villa in 2003.

Following his retirement from football, Ginola has continued to be active in the world of sport, and has worked as a pundit for the likes of the BBC, BT Sport, Sky Sports, CNN and Canal Plus.

He has had a prolific career in acting and television, having appeared as one of the contestants in the first season of the French version of Strictly Come Dancing (Danse avec les stars).

In 2021, he was confirmed as a contestant on the 21st season of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. It has not been confirmed how much Ginola has been paid for his I'm a Celebrity...appearance, but former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp was understood to have made £500,000 ($640,000) for his appearance in 2018.

Ginola said of I'm a Celebrity...: “I don't know much about the show I don't know much about the trials, I think right now that I'm not scared about anything but you need to wait for the time where you're going to face the situation where you're probably in a different mood.

“I actually don't really think about it right now I just want to wait and see how I'm gonna feel when the things are presented. Obviously there's a few things I'm worried about but they're not important.”

Ginola has appeared in a slew of films such as Rosbeef, which premiered at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival, as well as having a cameo the ITV drama programme At Home With the Braithwaites. He also had a short-lived stint running for the new president of FIFA in 2015.

What sponsorship deals does David Ginola have?

Ginola has endorsed a handful of brands and clothing companies both prior to and after his time in England, including being involved in campaigns for Morgan clothing company and being featured on the Cerruti catwalk.

The Frenchman has appeared in commercials for high-profile brands such as a.o. Braun shavers, L'Oreal, Carte Noire coffee and Renault, as well as being on the cover for the international edition of FIFA 97.

What businesses does David Ginola have?

Ginola owns a vineyard called Coste Brulade in Cotes de Provence, France. In 2008, he was awarded a silver medal by the International Wine Challenge for a rose wine that he produced.

What charity work does David Ginola do?

Ginola is involved with a few charities, having campaigned for the Red Cross Anti-Landmine campaign as well as Unesco. He was also patron and president for Vision and Sparks charities based in the UK.

In May 30, 2016, Ginola suffered a cardiac arrest when playing in a charity football match in the south of France, falling into a coma shortly after. He was given CPR by fellow athlete Frederic Mendy on the pitch, and was later airlifted to the hospital after being given shock treatment to resuscitate his heart's rhythm.

“I was actually dead,” Ginola said after the incident. “My heart had stopped. They kept expecting something, but nothing happened until the emergency services arrived. They shocked me once, twice. They actually shocked me five times before they got a response from my heart using a defibrillator.”

Ginola was discharged after spending a week in the hospital and making a full recovery.

"Home at last! Thanks so much to all of you for your incredible messages of love and affection!" Ginola said from his Twitter account.

David Ginola's wife, children & family

Ginola was previously married to model Coraline from 1991–2016, with whom he has two children. He also has a child with current partner, Maeve Denat.

