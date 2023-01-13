Casemiro has been transformative since joining Manchester United - and a text he sent to his agent before joining in August shows exactly why.

WHAT HAPPENED? It is hard to believe that Man Utd suffered two humiliating defeats in the first games of the season, however if it wasn't for them they may have not signed Casemiro. After watching United be demolished by Brentford, Casemiro was texting his agent a very confident message in order to force a move to Old Trafford through.

WHAT HE SAID: According to The Telegraph, after the Brentford game Casemiro messaged his agent: "Tell them I’ll fix this." Talk about self-confidence!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Telegraph suggest that for around six weeks before his transfer Casemiro had been fixated on joining the Red Devils, which will only be music to United fans ears. The defensive midfielder has imposed himself on Erik ten Hag's side and is one of the first names on the teamsheet.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? A massive week lies ahead for United's season. Saturday's Manchester derby is followed by a trip to the Emirates in two games that could make or break their campaign.