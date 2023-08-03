WATCH: Weston McKennie tees up USMNT team-mate Tim Weah to score for Juventus against Real Madrid

Weston McKennie set up his USMNT team-mate Tim Weah in the box to score Juventus' second in a 3-1 friendly win over Real Madrid in Orlando.

Juventus beat Real Madrid 3-1

McKennie was in the thick of things

Madrid dismal in front of goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bianconeri took the lead after just 56 seconds of the match. McKennie's effort crashed against the woodwork but the rebound fell fortuitously to the right foot of Moise Kean, who did the rest.

Some 20 minutes later, the midfielder was once again involved as Juventus doubled their lead. Federico Chiesa cut inside from the left and found McKennie who made a darting run inside the box. After receiving the pass, he cut back for his compatriot Weah, who was completely unmarked, and the striker did not miss to push the ball into a gaping net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Madrid upped the ante in the second half and pulled one back through Vinicius Jr., they were far from clinical and paid the price for their profligacy. While Weah kept a close watch on Vinicius, McKennie ensured that Madrid's heavy metal midfield, the trio of Eduardo Camavinga-Luka Modric-Toni Kroos, was contained effectively.

WHAT NEXT? This was Juventus' final pre-season friendly and the Italian giants will be back in action against Udinese on August 20 in Serie A. Meanwhile, after two consecutive defeats in pre-season, Carlo Ancelotti will have a lot to work on with the team's finishing back at Valdebebas before they start their La Liga campaign against Athletic Club on August 12.