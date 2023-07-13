Weston McKennie misses out! Juventus drop USMNT star and captain Leonardo Bonucci from squad ahead of United States tour

Weston McKennie and Leonardo Bonucci have been dropped by Juventus for their pre-season tour of the United States.

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie has been excluded from the club's squad for the trip to the US, along with club captain Bonucci. GOAL understands the players who have not been selected to travel with the squad have been told to find a new club, as they will not be considered for selection in 2023-24.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Along with being excluded from the squad, it has been reported that McKennie and Bonucci have also been told that they are to have no contact with manager Massimiliano Allegri and to train with the youth team. McKennie spent the second half of last season on loan at Leeds, as the club were relegated to the Championship. Bonucci has made 502 appearances for the Serie A giants.

AND WHAT'S MORE: McKennie joined Juve in 2021 and has played 96 times for the club, although it does not appear likely that he will add to that tally. He has been linked with Aston Villa but it is unclear if he will be available on a permanent transfer or on loan again.

WHAT NEXT? McKennie will aim to find a new club before the end of the summer transfer window.