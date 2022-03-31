West Ham midfielder Lanzini suffers car crash but unhurt after hitting tree

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini escaped unhurt after a car he was travelling in crashed and hit a tree.

The Argentine was being driven by a chauffeur to the Hammers’ training ground on Thursday afternoon when he was involved in a collision.

The 29-year-old was assessed by medics but did not suffer injuries and did not need to go to hospital.

What was said?

A statement by the Metropolitan Police read: “Officers attended and it was reported that a car had left the westbound carriageway before colliding with a tree.”

Article continues below

Lanzini and his West Ham team-mates are preparing for their Premier League match at home to Everton on Sunday.

The former Fluminense and River Plate player has made 35 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions this season.

Further reading