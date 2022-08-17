The West Ham 2022-23 third shirt pays tribute to its industrial roots when it was established as the Thames Ironworks in 1895. Umbro's final instalment of the club's kit comes under the message of 'The hotter the furnace, the stronger the iron’, portrayed through the shirt's bold ironworks spark design.
Players like Jarrod Bowen and Izzy Atkinson model the new kit, which sees a white colourway as the base with a vibrant fire graphic dominating the bottom of the shirt. The Umbro logo and club crest come detailed in black, with a stylised V-neck bringing the classic look into the modern era.
The third kit compliments a stylish trio of shirts, which include their classic claret and blue home kit and modernised black away kit - both of which like the third shirt take some form of inspiration from the club's heritage and past famous title-winning teams.
West Ham 2022-23 Third kit price & how to buy
The West Ham 2022-23 third kit was launched on August 16 and is available to buy from Umbro and the West Ham club store. Here's a look at all the items available: