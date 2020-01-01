‘Werner would be great for Liverpool, but Salah could leave’ – Reds will need to add this summer, says Aldridge

The former Reds striker believes a number of experienced stars will shortly move on, leaving Jurgen Klopp with gaps to fill in his squad at Anfield

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane “may be tempted away if of come in for them”, says John Aldridge, with having work to do in a summer transfer window which could see them move for striker Timo Werner.

Former Reds star Aldridge believes a raid on the Bundesliga ranks for another hard-working frontman would make plenty of sense, given the success enjoyed by Roberto Firmino.

He believes there may be a number of spots to fill in Jurgen Klopp’s squad heading into the 2020-21 campaign.

There is no suggestion that the likes of Salah and Mane are looking for moves, but other experienced figures – such as Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri – could depart Anfield.

Fortunately for Liverpool, they are – as winners and Premier League title hopefuls – a very appealing prospect to the finest talent on the planet and expected to continue finding value in the transfer marker.

Aldridge told the Irish Independent: “Improving a Liverpool winning machine is a tough task, but Klopp and Liverpool's transfer maestro Michael Edwards need to consider how to do that later this year, because standing still is not an option.

“Who knows, Mo Salah or Sadio Mane may be tempted away if Real Madrid or Barcelona come in for them and football teams are always a work in progress, with Liverpool likely to target some key areas when they look to recruitment.

“I can see Lovren, Lallana and Shaqiri leaving, so Klopp will want to replace them with young and hungry players who fit into his mould.

“Prolific RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner would be a great option and the joy for Liverpool will be that every player will want to be part of their success story.

“I saw superstar Kylian Mbappe eulogising Liverpool in an interview a few days ago and it confirmed that the world’s greatest players are captivated by the story Klopp has pieced together.

“With the manager signing a contract to commit to the club for another four years, there is no reason why Liverpool cannot win trophy after trophy as they don’t just have the best team in and possibly Europe right now.

“No, the beast Klopp has on his hands is even bigger than that.

“Liverpool have the best squad in terms of the balance of world-class players, incredible heart, a stadium and a fanbase that is unique in the game and a set of young players who are proving they are knocking on the door and ready to step in when needed.

“It’s a mix that makes Liverpool irresistible right now.”

Liverpool were not at their imperious best in their most recent outing, as they were held to an FA Cup fourth-round draw by Shrewsbury, but remain 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League and safely through to the last 16 of the Champions League in an ongoing defence of their continental crown.