‘Werner & Havertz are ready to explode at Chelsea’ – Summer signings coming good, says Nevin

The former Blues winger has seen signs of progress over recent weeks and believes international minutes will benefit fresh faces at Stamford Bridge

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are still waiting on a spark at , but Pat Nevin believes two big-money summer signings are “ready to explode” at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues invested heavily in German forwards during the last window, with two international stars added to the ranks at Stamford Bridge.

Big things are expected of both, with Werner one of European football’s most potent frontmen and Havertz one of the continent’s hottest prospects.

Neither has shown their true colours as yet in English football, with an inevitable adjustment period being taken in.

Havertz has netted a hat-trick for the Blues against Barnsley, but the going has been tougher on a Premier League stage.

Werner has also been finding that out, with the 24-year-old still waiting to open his goal account in the English top flight – with his only effort so far coming in the League Cup.

Nevin, though, is convinced that value will be found in two players already proven at the highest level, with it considered to be merely a matter of time before they burst into life.

“In reality we are still waiting for the expected explosion of goals from the newer players,” former Blues winger Nevin told the club’s official website.

“Obviously Kai Havertz (three), Ben Chilwell (one) and Timo Werner (one) are each already off the mark, but it still feels like Timo and Kai are just bubbling under ready to explode onto the scene.

“For once I think the Chelsea staff might be absolutely delighted to see many of these players leave on international duty, but why?

“I reckon the likes of Kai and Timo both need as many games as possible to get themselves not only up to their own levels of mid-season match fitness, but higher still to the level expected week in and week out in the Premier League.

“Unless they are injured on international duty, they will all come back in better condition than when they left, especially if they can get a full game or two under their belts for their own countries.”

Chelsea are still in the process of trying to add consistency to their game, as new additions are bedded in, but Nevin believes the return of injured stars and the experience being collected by fresh faces will start to benefit the Blues in the near future.

He added: “There is the hope the attacking three of [Christian] Pulisic, Werner and Havertz will get a real chance to finally play together, possibly behind either Tammy or Olivier Giroud.

“They were on the field together at the end of the Palace game but there wasn’t enough time to see how well it would really work. I have a suspicion it is something Frank will be keen to try and also give it a little time to gel over a few games.”

Chelsea swept aside London rivals 4-0 in their last outing and will return to Premier League action after the international break with a visit from on October 17.