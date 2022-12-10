'Messi was rude to me' - Weghorst gives his side of heated exchange after Argentina dump the Netherlands out of the World Cup

- Heated affair in World Cup quarters
- Players clashed after Argentina won
- Weghorst and Messi exchanged words
WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands' defeat to Argentina was feisty at best with a record 18 yellow cards being shown. There were a number of flashpoints, most notably during the second-half when Leandro Paredes smashed the ball into the Dutch dugout. Players clashed at full-time, after penalties and even in the tunnel with Messi having some choice words for the big striker.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Gol soon after the altercation, the striker explained his version of events: “I went to shake his hand after the game. He has not accepted it and has said something rude to me, but I do not understand Spanish very well. I'm very disappointed"
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Emotions were clearly running high for the Netherlands and Weghorst himself, having experienced the jubilation of netting a 101st-minute equaliser only to be knocked out via the lottery of a penalty shootout soon after.
WHAT NEXT FOR WEGHORST? His World Cup campaign is over and he'll be wanting to put the disappointment of a quarter-final exit behind him as he returns to domestic action with Besiktas later this month.