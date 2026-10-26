'We needed to step it up!' – Luciano Valente reveals half-time wake-up call in Feyenoord comeback

Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa secured a vital 1-1 draw against PSV with a trademark curling strike in Eindhoven. Captain Luciano Valente revealed that a blunt half-time team talk inspired the league leaders' dramatic second-half tactical revival.
Hadj Moussa secures point to keep Feyenoord top
Feyenoord maintained their four-point cushion at the summit of the Eredivisie standings after fighting back to secure a 1-1 draw against PSV. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side struggled badly in the first half, falling behind to a close-range finish from Guus Til.
However, the visitors transformed their performance after the break, spearheaded by talisman Anis Hadj Moussa.
The Algerian winger cut inside from the right flank in the 55th minute and curled a brilliant left-footed shot into the far corner.
Valente admits Feyenoord's first-half display was unacceptable
Feyenoord captain Luciano Valente offered a brutally honest assessment of his team's sluggish opening forty-five minutes. "It was very open; they won every duel and we were very sloppy on the ball," Valente admitted ESPN.
"At half-time, we said that it wasn't acceptable and that we really needed to step it up a notch. You just have to give everything if you want to get a result away at PSV."
"In the second half, I think you saw a very different Feyenoord. Deserved, I think, and we also had chances to make it 1-2. We could have even won," he added.
Hadj Moussa explains scoring secret and mental strength
Hadj Moussa admitted his opening-period performance fell short before he turned the contest around. "I knew I had to do more after the break. We also played very well as a team in the second half. So I got the ball a bit more to make my move," Hadj Moussa stated ESPN.
Describing his decisive goal, the winger noted: "I had a lot of space. So I went to my left to take a quick shot. I know I can do this, even when I'm not playing. I think that's why the manager doesn't substitute me."
Coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised the winger's relentless drive to keep trying despite early setbacks.
League leaders protect unbeaten advantage in title race
Securing a hard-fought point in Eindhoven ensures Feyenoord preserve their crucial four-point lead over the chasing pack.
Valente and his team-mates demonstrated the resilience required to grind out results in hostile away environments.
Feyenoord will now prepare for their upcoming fixtures as they defend their place at the top of the table.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.