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Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney has opened up on the harrowing mental health battles he faced during his playing days at Old Trafford. Despite achieving immense success on the pitch, the former England captain admitted that he reached a point where he contemplated taking his own life.

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Rooney details hidden struggles away from the pitch

Speaking on the Life At The Midpoint with Gabby Logan podcast, the former England striker explained that his private life contrasted sharply with his consistent form on the field. Newly married and a father to his eldest son, Kai, Rooney was struggling off the pitch.

At his lowest points, he spent two days at a time drinking at home and hid away so Kai would not see him in that state.

Hiding from public view and reaching a breaking point

Rooney avoided public spaces entirely, feeling at ease only when playing football.

"I can look back and say I was selfish, but I knew I was going through something which I was really struggling to deal with. Then I didn’t want Kai seeing me like that, so that’s why I’d hide away as well," Rooney said.

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"I got to a place where you’re contemplating suicide. You just didn’t want to be around anyone. I didn’t want to be see people in the streets. I didn’t want to go into shops. I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else [I] really struggled with it."

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The pressure of masking weakness at the top

United's all-time record goalscorer tried to conceal his struggles during the peak of his Red Devils career. "You don’t want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it," he added. "Even though I knew the position I was in, it was difficult to actually admit that I was in that in that position because I felt like you feel less of a man if you like for doing that."

To understand what was wrong, Rooney turned to therapy during a period that should have been his happiest. He continued: "I was speaking to a therapist to try and figure out what was up with me because when I look back I was probably at the height of my career, I’ve just had a young son, I’ve just been married. It should be the happiest point in my life and it wasn’t. It was probably the lowest point because of the selfish acts I was taking."

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Rooney also credited his wife, Coleen, with helping him turn the tide. "Coleen helped me massively. She could have walked away, it was that bad, but she stuck by me and helped me get through it," he said.

How support helped Rooney move past the crisis

Acknowledging his position rather than hiding away allowed Rooney to confront what he had been masking. Through sessions with a therapist and Coleen's decision to stand by him, he worked through that period and moved beyond the isolation that defined his lowest point.