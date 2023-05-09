‘Way more fun’ – Cody Gakpo embracing Liverpool position change as Dutch forward becomes playmaking midfielder

Cody Gakpo is relishing his positional switch at Liverpool, with the Dutch star having “way more fun” in a winning cause as a playmaking midfielder.

Has played on the wing and down the middle

Signed to be a frontman

Happy to fill whatever role is asked of him

WHAT HAPPENED? Questions have been asked of the Netherlands international’s best role ever since he completed a big-money move to Anfield during the winter transfer window. The 24-year-old starred for former club PSV as a forward, either on the flanks or down the middle, and has already operated on the wings and as a central striker in England. Jurgen Klopp did, however, drop him a little deeper for a meeting with Brentford last time out – allowing him to get Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez into the same starting XI – and Gakpo enjoyed forming part of the Reds' build-up play.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gakpo has told reporters of his position switch: “I enjoy playing for sure and I’m looking where I can help the team the most. Sometimes that’s a little bit deeper in the midfield and sometimes it’s in the striker’s position. I just enjoy playing with my team-mates, and especially when you win it is way more fun!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After making a slow start to his spell in the Premier League, Gakpo now has six goals and two assists to his name and has helped the Reds to six successive victories in the English top flight. He added on finding form as an individual and a collective: “It’s a great feeling [to win six games in a row] but the season isn’t over yet. I think we just have to stay focused, keep working hard and try to win the last three as well. I’m really happy with the win and looking forward to the next game already.”

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will be back in action when taking in a trip to Leicester on May 15, with Klopp’s men sat just a point adrift of Manchester United in the race for a top-four finish – although they have played a game more than arch-rivals from Old Trafford.