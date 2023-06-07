WATCH: Ugly scenes in Prague as West Ham and Fiorentina fans clash ahead of Europa Conference League final

West Ham fans have allegedly been attacked by Fiorentina ultras in Prague ahead of the Europa Conference League final, with clashes caught on camera.

West Ham fans allegedly attacked

Riot police called into Prague

Conference League final takes place tonight

WHAT HAPPENED? A clip on social media shows chairs being thrown from a bar and fans running down a cobbled street, with Sky Sports reporting that local police have arrested more than 30 people after fights broke out in the Czech capital. It is alleged that a group of West Ham fans were attacked by a group of men dressed in black, with riot police called in to separate the sides.

The BBC reported that three people were injured in the bar, which was in Rytirska Street, with a police officer also attacked. One of the injured has been transported to a local hospital with the other two treated at the scene.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham and Fiorentina fans have descended on Prague ahead of the Europa Conference League final between the clubs, which gets underway on Wednesday evening. The Hammers' semi-final second leg victory over AZ Alkmaar was marred by ugly scenes, with fans of the Dutch club reacting violently to West Ham's celebrations at full-time.

WHAT NEXT? The final kicks off at 8pm (UK time) tonight, and there promises to be a fiery atmosphere in the stands.