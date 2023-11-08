WATCH: ROOOONY! Wayne Rooney's near namesake punishes Man Utd in the Champions League with sensational late Copenhagen winner

Manchester United were haunted by a familiar name as Copenhagen completed a dramatic comeback on Wednesday.

Copenhagen score last-minute winner

Scored by Roony Bardghji

United condemned to ninth loss of season

WHAT HAPPENED? In a game that had everything, even Wayne Rooney's name got a mention. Or, at least, the namesake of the United legend, as Copenhagen's Roony Bardghji scored a dramatic winner just three minutes from time to seal a memorable 4-3 comeback.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal marked an incredible moment for the 17-year-old, and capped off a truly crazy night at the Parken Stadium. Rasmus Hojlund's brace had put United in total control, but Marcus Rashford's red card changed the game, seeing Copenhagen score twice to draw level before half time. Bruno Fernandes then smashed home from the spot after United won a controversial penalty of their own in the second half. But Lukas Lerager brought Copenhagen back into the game seven minutes from time, before Bardghji's eventual winner.

DID YOU KNOW? At 17 years old, Bardghji became the youngest player ever to score against United in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? United fans will have been pained to hear the chants of "Roooony" from the home fans, bringing new meaning to a once favoured name among the Red Devils faithful. Wednesday's result is, incredibly, United's ninth loss of the season, as pressure builds even further on Erik ten Hag.