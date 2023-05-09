WATCH: Vinicius Junior is MAGIC! Real Madrid star puts side ahead with wonder goal against Man City in Champions League semi-final

Vinicius Junior put Real Madrid 1-0 up against Manchester City with a thunderbolt in the pair's Champions League semi-final first leg.

Vini Jr fires in wonder goal

Gives Real lead in UCL semi-final

Capped off tremendous build-up play

WHAT HAPPENED? City dominated possession early on at the Bernabeu but went behind courtesy of the Brazilian's outrageous strike from distance. Vinicius received the ball from Eduardo Camavinga after the great run, let it roll across his body and then unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner. Ederson had no chance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The strike ensured Vinicius has made a goal contribution in his last 10 consecutive games for Real, the longest streak in his career to date. And with 13 goal contributions to his name in the Champions League this season - seven goals and six assists - no player has currently made more. His goal is the latest in a string of spectacular performances for Los Blancos.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola's side face a big 45 minutes inside the Bernabeu where they must make good on their dominant spells of possession and find a way to take a positive result back to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg.