How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois' first match highlights

The countdown is on this week, as Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois go head-to-head once again on Saturday, July 19th, in London, England. Both fighters will meet at Wembley Stadium in the second chapter of their history, following their last clash back in 2023.

The Ukrainian fighter Usyk beat the Brit in a ninth-round knockout, which was dominated by a controversial low-blow punch from Dubois. With that all behind, though, Dubois has a second opportunity to have a shot at beating the undisputed champion who holds the WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC belts.

Speaking to Northern Ireland fighter, Carl Frampton ahead of the fight, he discussed the disputed 'low-blow' punch in question: "II thought it landed precisely. We worked on that shot over for a long time in camp, so we pulled it off and I feel like they robbed me out of that.", said Dubois.

Frampton also cast doubt on the referee's decision: "I have a theory on the fight. I think that I think he played to the referee, obviously being close to home, and I think that he was hurt with a shot, but used his experience, which I think for him was the right thing to do."

Usyk had no questions over whether he would get up if the referee started his count after that punch in his interview with Frampton: "If the referee starts counting one, two, three, I wake up. Not a problem for me. Listen, it was in the past for me. I live now, present."

Dubois, however, touched on the topic of how body punches could potentially be Usyk's weakness in the ring: "There might be", Dubois said when Frampton quizzed the English fighter on the topic, "I think he's been down a few times with body shots. So, yeah, there's definitely, this time I got to throw the kitchen sink at him, you know, land everywhere."

If you want to refresh you memory on the fight and the controversies that are still linked with it, let GOAL assist you on how to catch the highlights from the first match. Plus, we've got all the vital pre-figh for the second fight, including info on when and where the event is taking place and how you can watch this year's boxing blockbuster live.

How can I watch the highlights of Usyk vs Dubois' first match?

You can watch the full match highlights of the first time Usyk and Dubois fought in Poland back in August 2023 on YouTube. It's on the TNT Sports YouTube channel as they broadcast the first fight two years ago.

When is Usyk vs Dubois 2?

Date Saturday, July 19, 2025 Location Wembley Stadium, London, England Start time Broadcast starts at 5:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET Main event ring walks Main fight ring walks expected at 9:50 pm GMT / 4:50 pm ET

The fight will take place at Wembley Stadium, which has hosted some great boxing matches in the past, including Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko (2017), Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (2022), and Joshua vs Dubois in 2024. The venue has up to 90,000 seating capacity and is home to the England national football team, boasting the title of being the largest stadium in the UK and the second biggest in Europe.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2?

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 will be shown live on DAZN PPV in over 200 countries globally. It’s priced at £24.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the US. Buying a PPV fight with DAZN also provides 7 days of free access to the entire DAZN platform.

A DAZN PPV bundle is also available where you can boxing fans can buy Usyk v Dubois II and The Ring III - Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz & Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda (July 12) - PPVs together for the special price of £39.99 in the UK and $94.99 in the US.

