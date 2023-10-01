WATCH: Two pitch invasions in two minutes! Motherwell vs Celtic ends in pandemonium as both teams score in second-half stoppage time

There was pandemonium at Fir Park on Saturday as Motherwell and Celtic scored in stoppage time and fans invaded the pitch on both occasions.

Motherwell equalise in 95th minute

Celtic hit winner two minutes later

Both goals provoke pitch invasions

WHAT HAPPENED? There had already been late drama when Celtic broke the deadlock on 87 minutes through summer signing Luis Palma, but much more was to come in injury time when Blair Spittal slotted Motherwell level provoking a pitch invasion from jubilant Well fans.

Stewards managed to contain matters just in time for Matt O'Riley to volley a last-gasp winner which saw dozens of Celtic supporters spilling onto the field in celebration.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Celtic fans were celebrating again later in the day as Old Firm foes Rangers tumbled to a home defeat to Aberdeen. Celtic hold a lead of four points over second place St Mirren and a seven-point advantage over Rangers.

WHAT NEXT FOR CELTIC? There will be an electric atmosphere at Celtic Park on Wednesday night when the Hoops face Lazio in the Champions League.