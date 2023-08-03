WATCH: Two more goals for unstoppable Lionel Messi – including one with his right foot in another Inter Miami win!

Lionel Messi has five goals in three games for Inter Miami after bagging a brace against Orlando City – including one effort with his right foot!

Argentine has made an immediate impact in America

Has scored in every appearance so far

Fired Inter Miami into last-16 of the Leagues Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has made an immediate impact for the David Beckham co-owned MLS franchise, with the target found in each of his appearances so far. Having previously hit the net versus Cruz Azul and Atlanta United, Messi was among the goals once again in a Leagues Cup last-32 derby date with Florida neighbours Orlando City. He opened the scoring inside seven minutes when seeing a clever run picked out by a clipped pass from Rob Taylor – allowing him to cushion the ball on his chest before volleying home from close range.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi then wrapped up a 3-1 win for Inter Miami in the 72nd minute as he started and finished a flowing move, with the Argentine proving that his right leg can be used for more than just standing on as he turned home another volleyed effort from six yards out.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami are now into the round of 16, where they will face FC Dallas – with Messi seeking to maintain a remarkable run of form that is keeping him on course for a shot at early silverware in the United States.