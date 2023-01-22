WATCH: Szczesny blunder gives Atalanta lead against Juventus

- Lookman fired shot towards Juventus goal
- Szczesny got hand to ball but failed to keep it out
- Juve pulled level through Di Maria
WHAT HAPPENED? Lookman took on a pass from Jeremie Boga and fired towards goal in the early stages of the Serie A clash in Turin. Szczesny looked ready to keep the effort out as he got a strong hand to it, but the ball ended up bouncing into the net as Atalanta went ahead after five minutes.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a nightmare start in what has been a disastrous week for Turin giants, who were deducted 15 points in Serie A due to some financial irregularities. Juve and Szczesny's blushes were spared, however, as Angel Di Maria pulled them level with a penalty 25 minutes into the game.
WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? After the clash against Atalanta, Juve will continue their efforts to climb back up the Serie A table when they meet Monza next Sunday.