WATCH: 'Mate, I'm sweating!' - Casemiro left Jackson Irvine blushing after Man Utd star recognised Australia midfielder at FIFA awards gala

Australia international Jackson Irvine was left blushing and “sweating” after being recognised by Casemiro at the FIFA Best awards gala.

Socceroos star attended ceremony in Paris

Ran into Brazilian midfielder

Star-struck after posing for photos

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old – who is currently with St Pauli in Germany having previously spending time in Britain with Celtic, Burton Albion, Hull City and Hibernian – attended a glitzy ceremony in Paris that allowed him to rub shoulders with members of the global elite. Manchester United star Casemiro was happy to pose for photos with Irvine at one stage, with the Brazilian midfielder leaving his fellow professional a little flustered after revealing that he knows who he is.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro said to Irvine “you play for Australia, no?” and “I see you”, with the Australian admitting “mate, I’m sweating” after it was pointed out to him – once the Brazil international had left the room – that he was looking a little red.

WHAT NEXT? Irvine represented his country at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, where he came up against Kylian Mbappe in the group stage and Lionel Messi in the last-16, while Casemiro is now on the books of Premier League giants Manchester United having joined them from Real Madrid last summer.