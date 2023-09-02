WATCH: Stunning drone footage shows progress of Bernabeu renovations as Real Madrid prepare to return home

The renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium looks absolutely stunning as it prepares to welcome Real Madrid back in action.

Bernabeu renovations complete

Stadium looks futuristic

Real Madrid set to play first home game

WHAT HAPPENED? After 90 days, Los Blancos return to the Bernabeu to play their first home match of the 2023-24 season against Getafe on Saturday evening. The iconic stadium is undergoing an ambitious renovation process and will now be able to hold close to 85,000 spectators. The entire project has a reported cost of nearly €1 billion which is being financed by JP Morgan and Bank of America at a fixed interest rate of around 1.53%.

The stadium looks futuristic and the stadium's wrap-around facade, which will consist of strips of steel and stripes that can be lit up and upon which images can be projected, is the highlight of the architectural marvel. And the drone footage of the new Bernabeu is simply incredible.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid played their first three La Liga matches away from home as the club management wanted the first home game of the La Liga season to be played after the renovations were complete. The section behind the goal, which hosts the most vociferous fans of Madrid, will be opened as well from Saturday onwards and it is expected to be a full house.

WHAT NEXT? After a perfect start to La Liga, winning the first three matches, Real Madrid will hope to continue their rich vein of form against their city rivals riding on the support of their home fans.