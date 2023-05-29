WATCH: Ex-Premier League forward Steven Berghuis punches fan in shocking footage after Ajax's final day win at Twente

Ajax player Steven Berghuis has issued an apology after footage showed him appearing to lash out and punch a supporter.

WHAT HAPPENED? The incident, which happened after Ajax's 3-1 defeat to FC Twente on the final day of the Eredivisie season, took place by the team bus which Berghuis was preparing to board. It appears a fan shouted something and in the footage the 31-year-old former Watford man is seen to lash out angrily, before being held back by an official.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berghuis has since apologised for his actions, releasing a statement. He said: "I regret my actions, I should not have done this. I'm used to it by now but people think they can just shout anything. My reaction doesn't solve anything. I get that. It's not good, I have an exemplary role as a player of Ajax."

Berghuis joined Ajax from Feyenoord in 2019 and was a second half sub in the Twente game.

WHAT NEXT FOR AJAX? It's been a difficult season for the iconic Dutch club. They finished third in the league, failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2009.