WATCH: Rooney snubs Ronaldo in favour of Messi & Kane as Man Utd legend answers 'play, bench, sell' World Cup question
- Rooney and Ronaldo in war of words lately
- Ex-England striker said he would sell Man Utd star
- Picked Messi to play and Kane on bench
WHAT HAPPENED? D.C. United head coach Rooney was quizzed on how he would manage the trio if he were making an all-star squad call for the current World Cup, and ultimately decided to leave out his former Manchester United team-mate.
"That's a tough one... I'd have to start Messi, I'd bench Kane and leave Ronaldo out," he said on JioCinema. "He's not playing for his club, so..."
A tough choice awaits @WayneRooney 😅— JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022
Who does he START, BENCH & DROP? 🤷♂️#FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #WorldsGreatestShow #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 pic.twitter.com/YTQHDPbH2P
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rooney and Ronaldo have been in a battle of words recently. Rooney criticised his former team-mate for his behaviour this season, labelling it "not acceptable". Ronaldo hit back by saying he is "better looking" than Rooney and suggested the ex-England star only criticised him because the Portuguese is still playing at a high level.
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has likely played his final game for United after the explosive interview in which he criticised coach Erik ten Hag and said he feels "betrayed" by the club.
