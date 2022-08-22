WATCH: Ronaldo snubs Carragher ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed Jamie Carragher as he made his way to greet pundits Gary Neville and Roy Keane on Monday.

Ronaldo said hello to his former team-mates

But he refused to acknowledge Carragher

Ex-Liverpool star has been critical of him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal star walked over to the Sky Sports pundits ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford and made a point of ignoring ex-Reds defender Carragher’s attempt to shake his hand.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carragher has been a vocal critic of the 37-year-old since his return to Manchester United. On Monday, he quizzed coach Erik ten Hag about the potential benefits of allowing the ex-Real Madrid man to leave before the end of the transfer window. While Ten Hag insisted Manchester United still "want him to be here", the manager dropped him to the bench against the Reds.