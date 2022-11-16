WATCH: Ronaldo involved in awkward exchange with Cancelo during Portugal training session

Cristiano Ronaldo again endured an awkward moment in the Portugal camp ahead of the World Cup, this time with Manchester City's Joao Cancelo.

Ronaldo tries joking with Cancelo

Tried to diffuse frosty situation

Full back didn't seem impressed

WHAT HAPPENED? As his interview with Piers Morgan continues to release slowly, life on World Cup duty hasn't been easy for Ronaldo, who has been pictured enduring difficult-looking exchanges with Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot in camp. New footage circulating on social media shows a similar story with City's Joao Cancelo on the training pitch.

What’s going on here between Cristiano Ronaldo and João Cancelo? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/KG6BrKbvxF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 15, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 37-year-old has been the talk of the town for his scathing assessments of current club Manchester United in a new interview that will be released in full later this week. However, while it looks as though Ronaldo has made no new friends for his antics, it has been suggested he could've actually been trying to calm Cancelo down following a tangle with Joao Felix during a training drill.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Despite all the noise surrounding Ronaldo, his focus is on Portugal's World Cup campaign, which kicks off with a Group H clash against Ghana on November 24.