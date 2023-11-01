WATCH: How did this game not get abandoned! Republic of Ireland and Albania forced to play in ridiculously wet conditions as Nations League clash is halted for 90 minutes following insane downpour

The Republic of Ireland's UEFA Women's Nations League clash against Albania on Tuesday was not abandoned despite some adverse weather conditions.

Albania hosted Ireland in Nations League

Match continued despite downpour

Ireland went on to 1-0 victory

WHAT HAPPENED? The two sides met at the Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder, Albania, which was hit with torrential rain before and throughout the match. While the game was halted for 90 minutes, it was incredibly not abandoned altogether, making for some comedic scenes on the water logged pitch - something which Sinead Farrelly joked about after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ireland midfielder took to Instagram to claim she had "never laughed so hard during a game before". She added: "The conditions were absolutely absurd but we got it done." Indeed, a strike from Denis O'Sullivan in the 88th minute saw out a narrow 1-0 victory, cementing Ireland's promotion to League A after four wins from four matches in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR IRELAND? After confirming their place at the top of Group 1, Farrelly and Co. will be confident going into their next Nations League clash, which comes at home to Hungary on December 1.