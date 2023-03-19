WATCH: 'I'm quicker than Marcus Rashford!' - Usain Bolt reflects on failed football career as sprint legend visits Man Utd for first time since 2021

Manchester United fan and Olympic sprint king Usain Bolt has been reflecting on his failed football career, saying “I’m quicker than Marcus Rashford”.

Jamaican is a big Red Devils supporter

Wanted to be a footballer himself

Now restricted to a spectator role

WHAT HAPPENED? The Jamaican track icon, who is a well-known fan of United and last visited the club in 2021, was in attendance at Old Trafford on Sunday for the Red Devils’ FA Cup quarter-final clash with Fulham. He is now restricted to a spectator role, with the 36-year-old having taken in a brief stint with A-League side the Central Coast Mariners in 2018 after trading his running spikes for football studs. Pace was always going to be his biggest asset, as the fastest man on the planet, and he has no regrets at having given life in a different sport a go.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bolt told ITV Sport of his spell as a footballer – with time spent training with Borussia Dortmund at one stage: “It was something that I always wanted to try. I watch and love the game so much and was like ‘why not give it a try?’ I was very serious, but it didn’t work out as I wanted it to. I really enjoyed the effort and the process.”

He added: “I was a striker. With my pace, I’m quicker than Rashy!”

WHAT NEXT? While he may be quicker over the turf than Rashford, the United forward has many more strings to his bow and has enjoyed a standout campaign in 2022-23 – posting a personal-best goal return of 27 efforts in all competitions.