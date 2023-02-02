WATCH: Paulista sent off for horrific kick on Vinicius Junior moments after Real Madrid star scored

- Gabriel kicks out
- Shown straight red card
- Brazilian had earlier scored
WHAT HAPPENED? Valencia were reduced to 10 men against Real Madrid at Mestalla on Thursday when Gabriel Paulista saw red for a horrific kick at Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian had earlier made it 2-0 to Real Madrid after Marco Asensio had opened the scoring.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius Junior, wearing blackout boots, was unhurt after the kick but reacted furiously, jumping up and shoving Gabriel in the chest.
The Brazilian's goal had earlier made it 2-0 to Real Madrid. The strike was his 50th goal for the club on his 200th appearance.
WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid return to action on Sunday in La Liga against Real Mallorca.