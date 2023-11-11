WATCH: Pablo Sarabia scores outrageous late equalising goal against Tottenham as Wolves star volleys home after sublime first touch keeps the ball in mid-air

Wolves winger Pablo Sarabia scored a goal of the season contender with a stunning volleyed strike against Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs take lead through Johnson

Vicario scores stunning equaliser

Lemina wins it late on for Wolves

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs' Brennan Johnson looked to have given the north London team all three points at Molineux with a third-minute strike but the hosts mounted a decisive late comeback. In the first minute of second-half stoppage time, substitute Sarabia sumptuously controlled Matheus Cunha's cross into the box and then volleyed past Guglielmo Vicario to make it 1-1. Then, six minutes later, Mario Lemina completed a dramatic turnaround as Sarabia, who only came on in the 87th minute, set up the former Fulham star, who steered the ball home for a 2-1 win.

BIG PICTURE: Tottenham looked set to return to the top of the Premier League with Johnson's early goal but now they have lost two matches in a row following their chaotic 4-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday.

