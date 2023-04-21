WATCH: What is happening to Arsenal?! Oleksandr Zinchenko calls team-mates in for in-match huddle after Theo Walcott puts Southampton 2-0 up

Oleksandr Zinchenko called his Arsenal team-mates in for a huddle after Southampton went 2-0 up inside 14 minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal got off to the worst possible start on Friday evening when an Aaron Ramsdale error gifted Saints an opener inside 28 seconds. And things got even worse when Theo Walcott slotted home a second against his former club. With the Gunners in danger of imploding, Zinchenko called his team-mates in for an impromptu team talk. It had an immediate effect too, as Bukayo Saka teed up Gabriel Martinelli to halve the deficit just a few minutes after the visitors' second goal.

MORE TO FOLLOW...